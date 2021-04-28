MEP Costas Mavrides sends written question to the European Commission on desecration of Armenian Sourp Magar Monastery

Member of European Parliament Costas Mavrides sent a written question to the European Commission on the desecration of Sourp Magar Monastery – an 11th century Armenian monastery in occupied Northen Cyprus.

Sourp Magar has huge religious and cultural significance and is the only Armenian monastery in Cyprus.

“What steps will the EU Commission take to ensure that this monastery is protected and maintained, as required by the European funds management framework?” asked MEP Mavrides.

Earlier this month a group of young people in the occupied northern territory of the Republic of Cyprus organized an electronic music party at the historic Armenian monastery of Sourp Magar, located in the area of Halefka forest in Turkish-occupied Pentadaktylos.

The event was recorded and uploaded to YouTube on 7 April 2021. Sourp Magar is an 11th century Armenian monastery founded by the Coptic Orthodox Church in memory of Saint Makarios, and has huge religious and cultural significance. It is the most important place of worship and pilgrimage for Cyprus’ Armenian community and the only Armenian monastery in Cyprus.

The continued illegal occupation and general persecution has meant that the monastery has been abandoned since 1974 and is in need of immediate protection, renovation and complete rehabilitation.

The U.S. Embassy in Cyprus strongly condemned the misuse of the Armenian Monastery at the time.

“Freedom of worship is a fundamental value, and we echo the call from religious leaders that all places of worship, in use or not, be protected against misuse, vandalism, and desecration.” said the US ambassador.