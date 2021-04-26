Lithuanian FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

The delegation headed by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex and paid tribute to the memory of the Holy Martyrs.

The Foreign Minister also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and left a note in the guestbook.

Gabrielius Landsbergis has arrived in Armenia for an official visit.

Within the framework of the visit the Acting Foreign Minister had a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian.

He will also meet with President Armen Sarkissian, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan.