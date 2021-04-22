Quebec National Assembly adopts resolution on 106th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

The Quebec National Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution marking the 106th anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

With the resolution the National Assembly of Quebec marks the 106th anniversary of the Armenian genocide which caused the deaths of 1.5 million men, women and children.



It deplores that its political recognition throughout the world is still a subject of debate because of the denial, in particular by Turkey;



The National Assembly recalls that the Armenian people have again been the victim of bloody acts and abuses in the Nagorno-Karabakh region over the past year.



The legislature Assembly express its solidarity with the Armenian people and recognize their right to live in peace and security while preserving their language, culture and faith.