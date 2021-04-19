ARF Dashnaktsutyun will participate in snap parliamentary elections

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation has said it will run in the snap parliamentary elections.

It’s up to the ARF Supreme Body of Armenia to decide on the format of participation.

“”The possible early parliamentary elections will be crucial for the preservation of our national identity and statehood,” ARF said in a statement.

Armenian Prime Ministr Nikol Pashinyan announced earlier that early parliamentary elections would be held on June 20. the announcement was amde after consultations with President Armen Sarkissian and parliamentary factions.

Pashinyan is expected to resign in late April to trigger dissolution of the National Assembly.