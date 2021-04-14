No incidents reported on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – MoD

No incidents have been reported on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border during the night and this morning, the Armenian Defense Ministry says.

According to the information received from the Armenian National Security Service (NSS), no border incidents were registered on the Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan interstate highway under the responsibility of the NSS border troops.

The units of the Armenian Armed Forces and NSS frontier troops control the border situation along the entire length of the border line and fulfill the set tasks.