Armenia to set up anti-corruption court

The Armenian National Assembly voted 80 to 33 with 1 abstention to adopt the government-authored bill on the establishment of an anti-corruption court.

The Anti-Corruption Court will have 15 judges, 10 of whom will be specialized in the investigation of corruption crimes, the other five will specialize in the field of anti-corruption civil cases.

The Anti-Corruption Court will consider the lawsuits related to the property and non-property interests of the state, the lawsuits on the confiscation of property of illegal origin.