Latvian Foreign Ministry’s State Secretary thanks the Armenian Ambassador for his active work

The State Secretary of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andris Pelšs, had a farewell conversation online with outgoing Ambassador of Armenia Tigran Mkrtchyan.

Andris Pelšs thanked the Armenian Ambassador for successful cooperation in facilitating bilateral relations between Latvia and Armenia. Ambassador Mkrtchyan praised cooperation with partners in Latvia, especially in cultural affairs.

Andris Pelšs and Tigran Mkrtchyan then discussed further steps in the development of political dialogue.

The State Secretary and the Armenian Ambassador expressed their commitment to further promoting cooperation between the two countries both bilaterally and in international organizations, including in the United Nations.

The officials agreed that it is of special importance to focus on economic relations after the normalisation of the epidemiological situation and to continue stimulating and facilitating business contacts between Latvia and Armenia.

Current developments in the South Caucasus region was also discussed during the conversation.