First batch of Russian Sputnik-V vaccine delivered to Armenia

The first batch of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine has arrived in Armenia, the Yerevan office of Russia’s Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) reported.

The first shots will be given to people in risk groups.

“This is the continuation of the large scale assistance provided to Armenia in fighting the coronavirus. This is the brightest example of the close cooperation and brotherly relations between our nations,” said Pavel Kurochkin, the Adviser at the Russian Embassy in Armenia.

Earlier it was reported that the first batch consists of 15 000 doses of Sputnik-V.

Russia had earliee donated a small number of the vaccine to Armenia in early 2021 and it was used for voluntary vaccinations among health workers.