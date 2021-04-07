Artefacts dating back to Urartian times discovered near Karmir Blur archeological site in Yerevan

Artefacts dating back to Urartian times have been discovered in the vicinity of Karmir Blur archeological site of “Erebuni” historical-archaeological reserve-museum.

Pottery fragments were discovered during the construction of the Argavand-Shirak section of the western circular road in Yerevan. The construction works were immediately halted, and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport gave permission for urgent excavations.

Fragments of different jars dating back to the 7th and 6th century BC were found, says Mikayel Badalyan, Director of the “Erebuni” Historical and Archaeological Museum-Reserve.

“We have traces of a structure in the upper part. This is suggested by the arrangement of stones. If we look closely, we see three stones lined up in one direction. This could be a tomb, a wall, or some other structure. Of course, people will look and not understand, but it is very important from an archeological point of view,” he says.