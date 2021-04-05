Two servicemen posthumously named Heroes of Artsakh

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan has signed decrees, posthumously awarding senior lieutenants Narek Varuzhan Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Seyran Tovmasyan the highest title of “Hero of Artsakh.”

According to the decrees, the titles were bestowed for the exceptional services rendered to the Artsakh Republic, for the exceptional courage shown in defending the Homeland.

On September 27, 2020, during the large-scale military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Artsakh Republic, Narek Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Tovmasyan played an active role in defending the military positions on the state border of Artsakh, carried out subversive-reconnaissance operations in the rear of the enemy.



As part of a special offensive group set up during the war, they waged defensive battles and carried out combat operations first in the seventh defensive zone, then in a number of other directions, including the villages of Sghnakh, Karin Tak and Shushi.



Narek Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Tovmasyan brilliantly fulfilled their combat tasks, fighting to the last second of their lives against the forces of the enemy, never leaving the positions entrusted to them.



Narek Hovhannisyan was born in 1992, and Tovmas Tovmasyan in 1983. Both died heroically on November 7, 2020, in the Karin Tak-Shushi section.