Pashinyan, Putin to meet in Moscow next week

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Moscow where he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 7, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Mane Gevorgyan said in a Facebook post.
“Due to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for April 7, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will work in the self-isolation beginning April 2,” the spokesperson said.
She noted that the Prime Minister is working according to the schedule excluding personal meetings and participation in mass events.