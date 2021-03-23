City of Philadelphia replaces stolen Armenian flag on Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The City of Philadelphia has replaced the Armenian flag on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway that was removed illegally/stolen last month, the Armenian National Committee of Pennsylvania informs.

The timeline was expedited in advance of April 24, the day of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide. This year marks the 106th anniversary.

Armenians across the globe will once again come together to honor the 1.5 million Armenians who were systematically killed at the hands of the Ottoman Turkish government.

The Armenian National Committee of Pennsylvania thanked the Mayor’s office for their support throughout the process.

In February the Armenian flag was removed illegally/stolen for the second time in two months.