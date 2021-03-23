Armenian IT company could be hosted in BrainPort Region, the Netherlands

Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan visited Brainport Eindhoven, Europe’s leading innovative top technology region, where he met with the mayor of Veldhoven Marcel Delhez and the director of World Trade Center (WTC) of Eindhoven Lianne Van den Boogard.

During the meetings the sides discussed the feasibility of hosting an Armenian IT company in the premises of BrainPort Region as well as opening a WTC branch in Armenia. Both ideas were welcomed by the Dutch side which expressed its readiness to facilitate realization of these projects.

Brainport Eindhoven in the south of the Netherlands is a top technology region where life-changing technologies are developed.