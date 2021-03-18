Armenia, Georgia keen to expand cooperation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia once again congratulated his counterpart on his appointment to the post of Prime Minister and wished him success in carrying out this important mission.

The interlocutors expressed mutual readiness to continue the high-level contacts between the two countries in order to move forward on all issues of the rich agenda of relations, to expand cooperation.