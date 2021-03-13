Armenian Ambassador briefs Rep. Donalds on humanitarian situation in Artsakh

Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, held a phone conversation with member of US House Representatives Byron Donalds (R – Florida).

Ambassador Nersesyan briefed about the humanitarian situation after the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and stressed the issue of repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians.

The interlocutors discussed the possibilities of taking appropriate action on the issue of POW by US lawmakers.