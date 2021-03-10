Amb. Nersesyan briefs Rep. Barr on challenges facing Artsakh after the war

On March 9th Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, held a virtual meeting with member of House Foreign Affairs Committee Congressman Andy Barr (R – Kentucky).

Ambassador Nersesyan briefed about the challenges and the humanitarian crisis after the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. In this context Ambassador stressed the issue of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues related to the existing cooperation between legislative and executive branches of two countries and emphasized the further enhancement and deepening of bilateral relations.