Armenian Ombudsman presents the issue of POWs to UK representatives

On March 8, Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan delivered a special report at the discussion organized by the Armenian National Committee of the United Kingdom, presenting the urgency of the return of the Armenian captives, servicemen and civilians detained in Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended by the British Ambassador to Armenia John Gallagher, the Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Friendship Group with Armenia at UK Parliament Tim Lawton.

Arman Tatoyan noted that the Azerbaijani authorities are artificially delaying and politicizing the process in order to cause mental suffering to the Armenian society and especially to the families of the captives and to create tension in the country.

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia presented in detail the international humanitarian and human rights rules that require the immediate release of prisoners and the safe return.

The ombudsman also provided information on war crimes and crimes against humanity (beheadings, torture, humiliation of bodies, etc.) committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces during the war in September-November 2020.

Touching upon the process related to the borders of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan presented his new concept, according to which a demilitarized security zone should be created in Syunik to guarantee the security of the people. He presented concrete evidence, facts on which this new approach is based.

“The process connected with borders has seriously endangering the rights of Armenia’s border residents, disrupting their normal life, and continues to cause concern to the villagers,” the Human Rights Defender said.