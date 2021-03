30-meter-high Armenian flag raised in the border village of Shurnukh

A 30-meter-high Armenian flag was solemnly raised in the border village of Shurnukh, Goris Municipality informs.

Cultural events were held in the village, the residents of the community presented the traditional dishes.

Shurnukh is just a few meters away from the Azerbaijani posts.

Twelve houses in the village were left on disputed territory as a result of border demarcation. A new district is being built for those left without shelter.