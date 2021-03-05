Armenia’s Human Rights Defender offers establishing demilitarized security zone in Syunik

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan offers establishing a demilitarized security zone in Syunik province to guarantee the rights of the residents.

Speaking at a press conference today, Tatoyan presented concrete evidence and facts on which this new approach is based.

“The international community has a great deal to do in this regard, because the processes connected with borders in Syunik and Gegharkunik fundamentally contradicts everything that has been created at the international level over the years, undermining the conventions, guidelines and human rights requirements in this area,” the Ombudsman said.

The rationale for this new approach is currently being finalized for submission to relevant international bodies.