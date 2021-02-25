Armenia’s Army chief to be dismissed

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has made a decision to dismiss Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.

The decision comes after the General Staff issued a statement demanding the Prime Minister to step down.

Speaking live on Facebook, the Prime Minister called on the servicemen to carry out their duties of protecting the homeland and never loose vigilance. .

“It is inadmissible for the Armed Forces and the army to engage in politics and make political assessments,” Pashinyan stated.

The Prime Minister called the statement a “military coup attempt” and invited his supporters to the Republic Square.