Armenian, Russian FMs discuss issues of regional security and stability

On a working visit to Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The interlocutors stressed the high level of allied cooperation between Armenia and Russia, both bilaterally and internationally, within the framework of regional security and integration standards.

The interlocutors attached importance to holding sectoral consultations between the political departments of the two countries, and maintaining an intensive dialogue at different levels.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia spoke in detail about regional security and stability. They exchanged views on the implementation of the provisions of the November 9 and January 11 trilateral statements.

In the context of the urgent humanitarian issues, Minister Aivazian stressed the importance of repatriation of prisoners of war and hostages, noting that the artificial delay of the issue by Azerbaijan poses serious obstacles to the implementation of trilateral statements.

Minister Aivazian praised the efforts of the Russian side to improve the humanitarian situation in Artsakh.

Issues related to the resumption of the Nagorno Karabakh peace process were also on the agenda of the meeting. The sides attached importance to addressing the key issues of the settlement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing.