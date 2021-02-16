India bus plunge kills 40

At least 40 people have been killed after a bus plunged into a canal in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, the BBC reports.

Some 60 people were on board when the packed bus veered off a bridge and fell into the canal on Tuesday in Sidhi district.

Officials say that seven passengers, including the driver, managed to swim to the shore. Rescue teams are looking for the remaining passengers.

The state government has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

Eyewitnesses say that the driver lost control and the bus hit the boundary of the bridge before falling into the Sharda canal.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted, expressing his condolences for the families of the victims.

Bus accident in MP’s Sidhi is horrific. Condolences to the bereaved families. The local administration is actively involved in rescue and relief work: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 16, 2021

He also announced compensation for the victims’ families as well as those who have been injured in the accident. The bus was on its way from Sidhi to Satna district.