Armenia highly appreciates Japan’s decision to provide $3.6m in humanitarian aid

Armenia highly appreciates the Japanese Government’s decision to provide $3.6m in humanitarian aid to war affected Armenian population affected by the war unleashed against Artsakh, Spokesperson for armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said on Twitter.
“This is an important contribution to the international community’s efforts to address humanitarian situation in Artsakh,” she said.
On February 16, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 3.6 million US dollars to Armenia in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the armed conflict with Azerbaijan.
3. The expected assistance in Armenia is as follows:
- Provision of medical technical training to 6 hospitals and medical equipment to health facilities.
- Installation of hand-washing areas at 3 elementary schools to ensure access to safe water.
- Provision of hygiene kits and other relief supplies to approximately 2,300 people.
- Repair and renovation of 3 evacuation centers.
- Provision of relief supplies for wintering to approximately 4,000 people.
- Provision of medical equipment to 17 health facilities.
- Rehabilitation of 15 school facilities and provision of educational supplies.