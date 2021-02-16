Armenia highly appreciates Japan’s decision to provide $3.6m in humanitarian aid

Armenia highly appreciates the Japanese Government’s decision to provide $3.6m in humanitarian aid to war affected Armenian population affected by the war unleashed against Artsakh, Spokesperson for armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said on Twitter.

“This is an important contribution to the international community’s efforts to address humanitarian situation in Artsakh,” she said.

On February 16, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 3.6 million US dollars to Armenia in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the armed conflict with Azerbaijan.



