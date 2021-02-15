15 Armenian pilgrims visit Dadivank monastery

On Sunday, 15 Armenian pilgrims visited the Dadivank monastery complex.

As a result of the agreements reached, the servicemen of the Republic of Azerbaijan freely allow pilgrims to the territory of the complex, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.

To ensure security, one of the observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is located in the immediate vicinity of the architectural complex.

Dadivank – one of the oldest Christian monasteries of the Armenian Apostolic Church – is located on the territory of the Karvachar region, which, in accordance with a tripartite statement, came under the control of Azerbaijan in November 2020.