Magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered near Yerevan at night

A magnitude 2.4 earthquake was registered in Armenia on February 14, at 01:47 (February 13, 21:47 Greenwich time), the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The quake was registered 13 km southwest of Yerevan, at the depth of 10 km.

The quake measured 3 at the epicenter. It was felt in Yerevan and a number of settlements in Ararat province.

This comes after a 4.7 magnitude quake rattled Armenia at 15:29 Yerevan time on Saturday.

The quake hit 8 km southeast of capital Yerevan.

The earthquake measure 6-7 on Richter scale at the epicenter. It was felt in Aragatsotn, Ararat, Shirak, Armavir and Vayots Dzor provinces.