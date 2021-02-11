Rep. Schiff briefed on the situation following Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR) Board of Directors, regional and national staff, as well as local ANCA chapter leaders held a productive meeting with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA-28).

ANCA representatives briefed Congressman Schiff on the latest developments in the region following the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression and 44-day war waged against Artsakh and Armenia with the assistance of terrorist mercenaries from Syria. Chief among the topics discussed were the issues relating to the deployment of immediate U.S. humanitarian aid to Armenia and Artsakh, strict enforcement of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act as well as sanctions and other punitive measures against Turkish and Azerbaijani regimes, and the immediate return of Armenian POWs still in Azerbaijani captivity.

“Congressman Schiff is one of the most knowledgeable and committed legislators we have representing our community in the federal government. He has championed all aspects of the Armenian Cause in Congress and through the media, and we are grateful to enjoy a close partnership with him and his office throughout his 20 year Congressional tenure, especially as he successfully led the passage of the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “We look forward to continuing to work with him moving forward as he continues to advocate for the needs and concerns of his constituents,” she continued.

Democratic Vice-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, Rep. Schiff has consistently and persistently advocated for justice for the Armenian Genocide, secure and prosperous Artsakh, stronger U.S.-Armenia strategic partnership, and other matters of critical importance to the Armenian-American community. In October 2020, Rep. Schiff called for the formal U.S. recognition of the Republic of Artsakh, in a statement entered into the official Congressional Record. He reiterated his position in a recent op-ed published in the San Francisco Chronicle and co-authored with Rep. Jackie Speier.

Rep. Schiff has consistently received an “A+” rating from the ANCA. In 2003, ANCA Western Region honored him with the prestigious Freedom Award. Rep. Schiff was also honored at the 2019 “Thank You Congress!” town hall as the principal co-author of H.Res.296 which passed in an overwhelming 405-11 bipartisan vote.