Senate paves way for rapid Trump impeachment trial

The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump begins on Tuesday as Senate leaders agreed a rapid timetable, the BBC reports.

The former president is charged with “inciting insurrection” in a speech to supporters ahead of the deadly riot at the US Capitol on 6 January.

Democrats say they have “overwhelming” evidence of his guilt while his defense team claim rioters acted independently.

The defense call the trial “absurd and unconstitutional” and its legality of it will be a focus on Tuesday.

Mr Trump is the only US president in history to have been impeached twice and one of only three to have been impeached at all.

If convicted, he could be barred from holding office again. But a two-thirds of the 100-seat senate is required to convict – Democrats hold 50 seats and there is little sign enough Republicans will join them.