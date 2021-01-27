Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Deputy PMs to meet on January 30

The meeting of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan will take place in Moscow on January 30, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mhe Grigoryan’s Office told Armenpress.

An agreement to set up a trilateral working group chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was reached on January 11 following a trilateral meeting of the three countries’ leaders in Moscow.

The group will draw up a list of primary tasks arising from the implementation of the Paragraph 9 of the Statement adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9.

The priorities shall include rail and road communications, as well as the identification of other directions as agreed upon by the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, hereinafter referred to as the Parties.

The Working Group’s co-chairs will approve the composition of expert subgroups in these areas from among the officials of the competent authorities and organizations of the Parties. Within a month after the Working Group’s meeting, the expert subgroups will submit a list of projects, which should specify the necessary resources and activities for their implementation and approval at the highest level by the Parties.

By March 1, 2021, the Working Group shall submit for the Parties’ approval at the highest level a list and timetable of activities to restore or build new transport infrastructure necessary for initiating, implementing and providing for the safety of international traffic through the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as ensuring the safety of transportations carried out by the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia through the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”



