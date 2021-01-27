Armenia, Russia to resume air communication from February 1

Armenia and Russia have agreed to resume air communication between the two countries months after it was suspended due to Covid-19.

Travelers will need a negative PCR test result to cross the border of the Russian Federation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

The test must have been taken within 72 hours before the flight.

Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan further clarified that a special app will have to be installed on smartphones.

The list of laboratories where the test can be taken is available on the “Travelling without Covid-19” app.

The test results will automatically be uploaded into the platform and will be verified through QR code upon arrival.

The program was initiated by the Armenian side and approved by the Russian Government. It was financed by the Eurasian Development Bank.

The platform has been successfully tested.