Armenian Sahak-Mesrop cultural center in Marseilles targeted by gunfire

The Armenian Sahak-Mesrop cultural center in Marseilles was targeted by gunfire on Sunday, at 6:40 pm.

The gunshot shattered the window on the second floor, while a piano lesson was being held at the center.

No one was hurt in the attack, but the musician who was present on the scene at the time of the shooting as well as the president of the cultural center lodged a complaint with the police. Several police teams raided the premises.

“This is one of the most symbolic Armenian centers. More than 250 children study in the hall every week. My anxiety is boundless. I am confident that the government will guarantee the center’s further safe operation. We are unbreakable,” Karen Khurshudyan, President of Abovyan school, told Hayern Aysor.



The Cultural Center also serves as coordinating headquarters for Armenian organizations. During the Artsakh war, it coordinated the humanitarian aid sent from Marseilles and the south of the country to Armenia.