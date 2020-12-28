Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh to check reports of shooting in Hadrut region

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh will check the information about shooting in the Hadrut region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

According to the Russian military department, the ceasefire is observed along the entire line of contact.

“The Center for the reconciliation of the parties is checking information on the possible use of automatic small arms in the area of ​​Togh settlement in Hadrut region on December 27, 2020,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Late last night, Azerbaijani media sources reported resumed fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces near the village of Togh in Hadrut region. The same information was later disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Both the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and the Artsakh Defense Army have refuted the involvement of Armenian units or servicemen in any operations.