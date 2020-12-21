Artsakh President visits six soldiers who returned home after 70 days in obscurity

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan together with the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Tigran Avinyan, visited the six conscripts who returned home on Sunday after 70 days in obscurity. the soldiers are receiving treatment in one of the medical institutions of Stepanakert.

The President inquired about their health condition, talked to the boys who are recovering, and assured that if necessary, the state will organize their treatment in leading foreign clinics.

The doctors assured that the boys’ lives are not in danger, but they need to be under the supervision of specialists for some time.