Video showing Armenian servicemen being freed from siege authentic, Defense Ministry says

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has confirmed the authenticity of the video circulating on the web, showing a group of Armenian servicemen being taken out of blockade from the area of Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd villages in the Hadrut region.

“The video is real,” the Defense Ministry said.

It added that the operation was carried out thanks to the active steps of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, with the direct mediation of commander, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov.

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry said this morning contact had been lost with the personnel of several military positions located in the direction of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages in the vicinity of Hadrut.