Internationally recognized status of Artsakh will guarantee people’s security – President

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan has emphasized the importance of clarification of the issues related to the international status of Artsakh, which presupposes the international recognition of the independence of the Artsakh Republic, based on the unconditional recognition of the fact of the realization of the right of the people to self-determination.

“If in the pre-war period the settlement of the conflict was based on three basic principles – the exclusion of the use of force or the threat of force, the right of peoples to self-determination and territorial integrity, then this war simply abolished the meaning of two of them: exclusion of the threat of force and territorial integrity, thd President said in s video address.

In particular, he said “the fact that Azerbaijan has resorted to the use of force, during which it has systematically and deliberately committed numerous war crimes against humanity with the active participation of Turkey and its mercenaries, is out of the question for the world.”

“In addition, due to the use of force and political agreement, not only does Azerbaijan not have an internationally perceived territorial integrity problem, but in the last war it occupied some territories belonging to the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, in addition to other territories occupied in the 1990s, leaving tens of thousands of indigenous Armenians homeless,” the President stated.

Therefore, he said, if two of the three principles have become outdated, it is necessary to immediately implement the third principle, the recognition of the realization of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, in order to think about the settlement of the conflict.

” It is clear to everyone that the internationally recognized status will provide significant practical guarantees for the security and protection of the rights of our people,” President Harutyunyan said.