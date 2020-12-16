Armenia to forward documented war crimes of Azerbaijan to international organizations – FM

Armenia will forward all documented war crimes committed by Azerbaijan to international organizations, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said in an interview with Le Monde.

He said “history has painfully taught us that the Armenian Genocide [in 1915] was committed because of impunity.”

“During the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed concern over indications of war crimes committed by Azerbaijan,” the Foreign Minister said.

“Armenia draws up a list of all proven cases and must forward it to the relevant international organizations in order to bring those responsible to justice,” Minister Aivazian stated.