Jerseys signed by Pele, Raul, Mkhitaryan and others to be auctioned off to raise funds for Armenian families

Retired Armenian American footballer Alecko Eskandarian will auction off jerseys signed by football greats Pele, Raul, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and others to raise funds for Armenia.

“I’ve been brainstorming on how to integrate my network in the soccer community to raise awareness/funds for Armenian families who are suffering. I’m incredibly excited to announce that I’m organizing a signed jersey auction featuring some of the world’s most famous footballers,” Eskandarian said on social media.

“As of right now, I’ve received signed jerseys from Pelé, Raúl, Megan Rapinoe, Christian Pulisic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Weston McKennie, Carli Lloyd, Tyler Adams, Rose Lavelle, Marcos Senna, Mal Pugh, Steve Nash, Zack Steffen, Tim Howard, Jack Harrison and many more,” Alecko Eskandarian said.

He expressed gratitude to the players, their agents, management teams, and others who have donated each item.