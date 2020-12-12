Azerbaijan’s attempted attack a provocation against both Artsakh and Russia – David Babayan

Azerbaijan՛s attempted attack on December 11 in the southern direction of the Defense Army is a provocative action not only against Artsakh, but also Russia, says David Babayan, Adviser to the President of Artsakh.

“There was a provocative attempt to move forward, which was prevented. Fortunately, we do not have losses. These actions are directed both against Artsakh and Russia,” Babayan told Armenpress.

The comments come after the Azerbaijani forces attempted an attack on the Armenian military positions in the south of Artsakh.

David Babayan does not rule out the possibility of such provocative actions in the future as well, but says “the response will always be tough, including on the part of the Russian peacekeepers.”

“We need to clarify the circumstances of the incident,” he said.