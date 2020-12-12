Azerbaijani forces attempt an attack on Artsakh military positions, three wounded

December 11, at around 8:40 pm, the Azerbaijani side attempted to attack one of the military positions located in the southern direction of the Defense Army.

Three reservists received gunshot wounds of various degrees as a result of exchange of fire. Their lives are not in danger, the Defense Army said.

At the same time, the Defense Army refuted the information spread in the Azerbaijani media claiming that the Armenian forces resorted to an armed provocation in the Hadrut area, as a result of which one Azerbaijani serviceman was wounded.



Investigation into the details of the case is under way.