The US concerned about Turkey’s role in Karabakh hostilities

The US welcomes the secession of hostilities in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, but deeply regret the really brutal and certainly unnecessary loss of life, including among civilians, Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker said said during a hearing at the Helsinki Commission on Tuesday.

“We continue to stress that there is no military solution to that long-standing conflict,” Philip Reeker stated, adding that the solution should be attained at the negotiating table.

He said there are still many questions regarding the ceasefire and Turkey’s role.

“We have expressed our concern about Turkey’s role, the foreign militants being brought in, weapons being provided. These are issues of concern and remain a part of our dialogue with Turkey and Russia,” Reeker said.

He said the Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit the region this weekend “to see where we can get the co-chairs back into a role to try to move forward on a diplomatic solution.”