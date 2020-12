Armenian PM, US Ambassador discuss situation in Artsakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Armenia Lynne Tracy.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the ongoing Armenian-American cooperation and the continued efforts to implement the bilateral agenda.

Views were exchanged on the prospects for the development of US-Armenia relations.

Reference was made to the developments around the Artsakh conflict and the current situation.