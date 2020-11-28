Armenia FM, France Secretary of State discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian on Friday met with Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, the head of the delegation accompanying the humanitarian aid flight sent from France to the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

First, Aivazian thanked for the visit to Armenia during this difficult period and for the solidarity shown to the Armenians of Artsakh.

During the meeting, the Armenian Foreign Minister and the French Secretary of State stressed the urgency of taking steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, to ensure conditions for the displaced Artsakh Armenians to return to their homeland and to protect their rights.

Minister Aivazian pointed to Turkey’s expansionist ambitions in the South Caucasus, assessing them as a major factor in undermining regional security and stability.

Ara Aivazian and Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne exchanged views on addressing the rights and interests of the Armenians of Artsakh within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. In this context, FM Aivazian underscored the recognition of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination as a necessary condition for building a free, safe, and dignified future in their historical homeland.