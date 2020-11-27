Pashinyan, Putin discuss issues of the exchange of PoWs

During two conversations in the early hours of November 27, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed issues related to the settlements of the Lachin corridor.

Issues of the missing in action, search operations, exchange of bodies and prisoners, deployment of prisoners, border demarcation, as well as the unblocking of transport communications in the region were also on the agenda, PM Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

“Such discussions take place regularly, sometimes several times a day. We do not always spread press releases about these discussions, given their nature and frequency,” the Prime Minister said.