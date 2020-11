Artsakh Defense Ministry identifies 34 more servicemen killed in action

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has published the names of 34 servicemen killed in action.

Reserve Navasardyan Alen Artak, born in 1989

Reserve Sargsyan Norayr Paylak, born in 1967

Reserve Arakelyan Armen Alik, born in 1996

Volunteer Sarikyan Gagik Pargev, born in 1967

Manukyan Gerasim Artyom, born in in 2001

Garsevanyan Tatul Mkhitar, born in 2001

Badalyan Tigran David, born in 2001

Sargsyan Movses Karen, born in 2001

Karapetyan Gagik Karen, born in 2001

Sahakyan Aram Manvel, born in 2001

Arustamyan Armen Pavel, born in 2001

Volunteer Virabyan Arthur Ivan, born in 1992

Balasyan Narek Victor, born in 2002

Volunteer Karapetyan Emin Rudik, born in 1990

Shahnazaryan David Darcho, born in 2000

Asatryan Vahe Tovmas, born in 2001

Mkhoyan Seryozha Ludwig, born in 2002

Malkhasyan Gagik Arthur, born in 2001

Hayrapetyan Harutyun Arthur, born in 1996

Torosyan Aram Taron, born in 2002

Volunteer Mkhitaryan Tigran Garnik, born in 1994

Reserve Tonyan Khachatur Makich, born in 1994

Martirosyan Dmitry Vasil, born in 2000

Simonyan Gor Garik, born in 2000

Harutyunyan Manvel Misha, born in 2001

Simonyan Vazgen Simon, born in 2001

Hakobyan Arthur Grigor, born in 2002

Barseghyan Vahagn Tigran, born in 2002

Gevorgyan Arman Arthur, born in 2002

Volunteer Hasratyan Suren Bagrat, born in 1960

Volunteer Margaryan Samvel Sergey, born in 1981

Volunteer Ghazaryan Arkady Hrayr, born in 1977

Volunteer Avagimyan Artak Vladimir, born in 1980

Volunteer Sargsyan Robert Karapet, born in 1992