Russia to deliver 300 tons of construction materials to Stepanakert and Shushi

Humanitarian aid with construction materials for the restoration of houses and social facilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, delivered by the second convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry on Tuesday, will be sent to the cities of Shushի and Stepanakert, the Ministry’s press service informs.

“300 tons of cargo were delivered by 30 heavy duty truck. The cargo is divided into two parts: one part will be sent to the city of Shusha, the other to Stepanakert,” the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

On November 21, the first convoy of five vehicles delivered 45 tons of construction materials to Stepanakert.