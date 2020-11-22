Aude-de-France Regional Council urges to ensure respect for Nagorno Karabakh people’s right to self-determination

The Aude-de-France Regional Council has adopted a resolution, calling on the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, to ensure respect for the Nagorno Karabakh People’s right to self-determination.

The resolution reads:

Taking into account the unleashing of hostilities by Azerbaijan against the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh,

Given the serious suspicion of the use of weapons by the Azerbaijani armed forces prohibited by international conventions,

Considering France’s responsibility as a member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, together with Russia and the United States, in finding a lasting solution to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan,

Given the undeniable presence of jihadist militants in the Azerbaijani army,

Given the tragic impact of the conflict on the local population, the loss of thousands of lives, the destruction of thousands of homes, the de facto subordination or exile of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh,

Taking into account the military assistance and intervention assistance provided by Turkey to Azerbaijan, which greatly destabilized the conflict in favor of Azerbaijan,

Taking into account the agreement reached between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 10, which freezes the conflict in its favor without the involvement of any internationally recognized court,

Considering that this agreement violates the sovereign territory of Armenia by creating a “corridor” under the protection of Russian peacekeepers,

Considering that the non-settlement of the status of Nagorno Karabakh is fraught with the risk of resumption of the armed conflict,

Taking into account the choice of the people of Nagorno Karabakh under the referendum of December 10, 1991,

Considering the serious threats to the destruction of the centuries-old Armenian cultural heritage due to the fact that they are in fact under the control of Azerbaijan,

Taking into account the historical-cultural ties uniting France and Armenia and, in particular, since the time when France opened its doors to the survivors of the Armenian Genocide of in 1915,

Aude-de-France Regional Council:

Expresses its fraternal support to all the Armenians of Armenia, Nagorno Karabakh, the whole world, France and the region of Aude-France,

Supports the proposal for a resolution on the need to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic submitted to the Senate on November 18, 2020, in accordance with Article 34-1 of the French Constitution;

Appeals to the Government to reaffirm the objection expressed by the President of the French Republic Nicolas Sarkozy in 2007 regarding Turkey’s accession to the European Union.

Calls on the European Union (EU) to condemn the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan backed by Turkey, and to impose economic sanctions against the latter by imposing tariffs on its exports to the EU;

Calls on the French Government, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to apply to the United States, Russia, China, and the United Kingdom to rescind the November 10 agreement; on its territory,

Calls on the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, to ensure respect for the right of nations to self-determination, and the principles of the inviolability of borders in the context of this crisis between Armenia and Azerbaijan;

Calls on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to take all necessary steps to protect the Armenian cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh;