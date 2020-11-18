Opposing rallies in Yerevan in support of and against PM Nikol Pashinyan

Opposing rallies were held in Yerevan today, as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s supporters gathered at Republic Square, while the opponents protested at Freedom Square near the Opera House.

PM Nikol Pashinyan made a brief appearance at the rally, asking his supporters – mostly participants of the recent war – to stop the gathering as it could only add to the tension.

The Prime Minister promised that he would not betray the people and, if necessary, would invite his supporters to the Republic Square.

“I know that there are tens of thousands of people in Armenia who will come to the square if necessary. I bow to the guys who are at the forefront, I bow to all our victims, to their parents,” PM Pashinyan said, asking to stop the rally.

Earlier, Prime Minister’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan urged to refrain from holding any rallies in support of the government.

Meanwhile at the Freedom Square the sixteen opposition parties called for the Prime Minister to step down.

The Police reminded the participants that gathering were prohibited under the conditions of martial law, and warned that violators would be held accountable.

The protests were sparked by the signing of the trilateral statement that ended the war and saw Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno Karabakh.