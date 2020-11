President Sarkissian, Catholicos discuss situation in the country and the ways to overcome it

President Armen Sarkissian met with His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The President and the Catholicos spoke about the situation in the country and the ways to overcome it.

The recent trilateral statement on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was discussed.

It was noted that it has caused serious concern among the people. In this context, they attached importance to maintaining stability in the country.