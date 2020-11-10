SocietyTop

Hell is waiting for you, Azerbaijani murderers, Cher tweets

Siranush Ghazanchyan November 10, 2020, 20:52
Less than a minute

Hell is waiting for you, Azerbaijani murderers, Armenian American pop star Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian) said in a Twitter post as she shared the news of a statement on Nagorno Karabakh signed by Armenia’s prime Minister and the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan.

“Aren’t you tired of killing Armenians, taking our lands, making our children orphans?” she said.

“You have the oil, Erdogan and Trump. Trump let our allies, the Kurds, be annihilated, because he and Erdogan don’t have half a heart between them,” Cher added.

