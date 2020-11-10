Artsakh Republic President invites leaders of Armenia’s political forces to Stepanakert for discussions

The difficult political situation has automatically created a new agenda in our reality, says Arayik Harutyunyan, President of the Artsakh Republic.

The President invites representatives of parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces to Stepanakert to hold discussions on the ground.

“Tomorrow, on November 11, I am ready to receive the leadership of the political forces represented in the National Assembly of Armenia,” President Harutyunyan said in a Facebook post.

“Then, as planned, I am ready to continue the series of meetings with the extra-parliamentary forces,” he added.