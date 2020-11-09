Armen Sarkissian congratulates Joe Biden on election win

The President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Joe Biden on US presidential election win,

“I warmly congratulate you on your historic election as the 46th President of the United States. Your most sincere goal – to ensure unity and stability in the country – will be a great example for the whole world,” the President said in a message.

“God bless you, your family and our two peoples,” the President’s added.

President Sarkissian also congratulated US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, noting in particular: “You have inspired not only Americans but everyone in the world.”

The President expressed confidence that due to the forthcoming joint work it will be possible to further strengthen the ties between Armenia and the United States.